Living Hope could soon have its own dedicated premises in Ramsey if new plans are granted.
The church, which is also a registered charity, has submitted an application for a change of use of Commerce House on Bowring Road into a new space for worship and community use.
One of the eight congregations, Living Hope North has met in various buildings throughout the last 12 years, including church halls, schools and a conference centre on the outskirts of the town.
But now the church hopes to have a dedicated space for its congregation.
In the cover letter, the applicant says: ‘Despite significant efforts we have not been able to secure a suitable long-term venue within the heart of Ramsey. Living Hope North requires a more permanent home in which to grow and bring the love of Jesus to the local community.
‘There are approximately 85 people connected with the church and an average attendance of between 50 and 60 which is a mixture of adults, youths and children.
‘Our desire with a more permanent venue (initially a seven-year lease) in the heart of the town would be to engage much more widely the community of the north through various potential projects which would be a wider benefit to the community.’
Living Hope says that having its own dedicated space means it can provide services enjoyed in other parts of the island.
The cover letter said: ‘These could include ventures similar to our other congregations such as toddler groups, children’s clubs, youth groups, spaces for individual counselling, community fridge initiative in partnership with the Co-op, warm spaces, daytime drop ins as well as other events benefitting both the church and local community in the north.
‘We have many in our church without vehicle access so this site is a convenient centrally located venue enabling us to engage more effectively with our current church community and beyond to the people of the north.
‘We firmly believe we will be able to create a venue which will be of significant benefit to the whole community in the north of the island impacting across the generations of the community from the youngest to the oldest.’
Living Hope says it intends to utilise the downstairs space at Commerce House for weekly services, prayer evenings, and various community events.
The upstairs comprises an open plan area and four smaller multi-use rooms. The open plan area will be used as a space for Kids Church and various youth activities while the smaller rooms could possibly be used as a church office, for counselling and storage.
The operating of the Living Hope Ramsey Congregation is made up of one full-time member of staff and volunteers.
The cover letter adds: ‘If we see effective growth in some of the potential projects we hope to run in the years ahead similar to our other Living Hope Congregation’s there may be possibility for a few other full or part-time staff such as a counsellor, families worker or youth worker to also be involved in the venue in the long term.’
The application will be considered by the planning committee in due course.