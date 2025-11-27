Three local authorities have formally submitted responses to the Mooir Vannin offshore windfarm scheme.
Both authorities cited concerns about the impact on the ‘visual amenity’ of their areas, the financial position of Ørsted, disruption to the fishing and shipping industries, and a lack of clear benefit to residents.
Ramsey Commissioners also said the town should receive a ‘fair share’ of any potential benefits, arguing that it could become a centre of operations and that support should be provided for the shipyard.
Garff Commissioners added that the application does not include a complete, costed decommissioning plan and, for that reason, they consider it ‘flawed and incomplete’.