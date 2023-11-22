The Department of Infrastructure (DoI) has confirmed local authorities won’t receive any money for climate change 'projects'.
The DoI says the Treasury decided financial support from the Climate Change Fund should be for ‘preparatory’ work including feasibility reports and de-carbonisation strategies.
Ramsey Commissioners asked for funding to buy an electric refuse wagon and LED street lights in September, but were turned down.
It was made clear during a Ramsey Commissioners board meeting that the funding would not be allocated for projects, with the DoI now wishing to make this clear.
DoI chief officer, Emily Curphey, said: 'Until Treasury and DEFA finalise terms of reference, there’s nothing the department can do'.