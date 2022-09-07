Local business owner on judging panel for national gift awards
Chris Beards will be judging the best presents, cards and gift-wrap the UK has to offer
The owner of an award-winning card and gift shop in the island will be on the ‘Gift of the Year’ judging panel for the fifth year in a row.
Chris Beards of Mantons Cards in Port Erin said: ‘I am thrilled to have again been asked to judge the ‘Gift of the Year 2023’ awards.
‘I’m looking forward to once again seeing new product launches, trends and inspiration from hundreds of entries.’
The awards are organised by the UK Giftware Association and have been running for 43 years with online judging leading up to a live event in Birmingham where the winner’s will be crowned.
Mr Beards will be judging in the cards, wraps & stationery; children’s, educational and pre-school; contemporary gift; and home fragrance categories.
The businessman, who has also raised over £30,000 for charity through his shop, said: ‘As well as supporting the Manx Community and our team members I think it’s important to support the industries we are part of and judging these awards are a perfect way to do this.’
Recognising ‘the best new products, talent and inspiration’ in the industry, previous winners at the awards include a plantable children’s book and humorously named vegan soaps.
Mantons opened in its current store on Station Road in 1987 and was taken over by Mr Beards in 2008, it has since won multiple national awards including best greeting card retail initiative in 2011.
The gift of the year judging panel consists of over 60 professionals from the gift and greeting card industry.
