A local male has been charged in relation to the assault which occurred near QEII High School on Wednesday evening.
A woman was left seriously injured as a result of the incident, which occurred in a lane which runs parallel behind Bluebell Close in Peel at 9:30pm.
The area was cordoned-off by police officers following the incident.
The man will now appear before the court on the morning of Monday, September 9.
A second local male was also arrested in connection to the investigation but has since been released on bail whilst enquiries continue.
A spokesperson from the Isle of Man Constabulary said: ‘Whilst we appreciate that there may be a lot of public interest around what has happened, we would respectfully request that people refrain from speculating as to what has happened whilst our enquiries continue.
‘Police are still appealing for anyone with information regarding this assault to come forward by contacting the Criminal Investigation Department at Douglas Police Headquarters on 01624 631212, or anonymously via Isle of Man Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.’