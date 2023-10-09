Tesco have announced a deal that will see the supermarket giant by all of Shoprite's nine stores on the Isle of Man.
The move brings an end to 51 years of trading for Shoprite whose logo and branding will disappear from the island over the coming months.
Shoprite was founded in 1972 by the Nicholson family and was the largest independent grocery retailer on the Isle of Man.
The locations of the nine shops affected will be:
1. Douglas, Little Switzerland
2. Onchan, Village Walk
3. Castletown, Arbory Street
4. Port Erin, Bridson Street
5. Peel, Little Shoprite, Michael Street
6. Peel, Derby Road
7. Ramsey, Bowring Road
8. Ramsey, Little Shoprite, St Paul's Square
9. Douglas Winerite will also be impacted.
In the short-term these locations are set to remain open, although the government has said that a number of the company's staff are at risk.