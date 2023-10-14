Loganair has been named Airline of the Year for 2023 by the European Regional Airline Association (ERA).
The UK’s largest regional airline collected the prestigious accolade last night (Wednesday, October 11) at a formal awards dinner held as part of ERA’s General Assembly in Innsbruck, Austria.
Airline of the Year is ERA’s top award and was determined by a panel of independent, globally acclaimed judges.
Founded in 1962, Glasgow-based Loganair employs more than 850 people across its network and operates a number of routes out of Ronaldsway airport, connecting the Isle of Man to the UK.
Jonathan Hinkles, CEO, Loganair, described the award as an ‘incredible honour’
He said: ‘We were one of the very few airlines to continue flying daily throughout the pandemic, providing essential travel to remote communities, air ambulance services for Covid patients, and energy industry charter services that ensured the UK’s lights remained switched on.
Montserrat Barriga, Director General, ERA, said: ‘With an impressive overall performance during 2022, Loganair has overcome the challenges of the previous two years brought on by the pandemic.
‘Simultaneously, it has delivered groundbreaking and meaningful environmental initiatives, supported social and humanitarian causes, and set in place key strategic innovations designed to secure its future.
‘The airline’s attention to detail, clear thinking and decisive actions have led to measurable positive outcomes.’
Loganair also won the award in 2018.