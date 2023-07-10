A rival airline is exploiting EasyJet's woes in a new advertising campaign.
Loganair says it has 'flown to the rescue' of Isle of Man customers whose travel plans have been disrupted by easyJet’s summer cancellations.
Loganai's ‘rescue fares apply from today to July 17 and include taxes, charges and 15kg of luggage..
Isle of Man and London City: £95
London City to Isle of Man: £95
Isle of Man to London Heathrow: £95
London Heathrow to Isle of Man: £95
Isle of Man to Liverpool: £75
Liverpool to Isle of Man: £75
Isle of Man to Manchester: £75
Manchester to Isle of Man: £75