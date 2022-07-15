London Manx Society holds its Tynwald Cooish
Friday 5th August 2022 12:31 am
The London Manx Society held its Tynwald Cooish in Sally (née Kewley) and Peter Miller’s home in Cambridge,
Douglas Barr-Hamilton of the society said: ‘It felt as though we were in Lezayre or Rushen or wherever home was on the island from the moment we were able to tuck into real Manx kippers.
‘Then a feast followed as everyone caught up with their neighbours’ lives and island news. The hours sped by before we joined together to sing Ellan Vannin and thanked the Millers for a wonderful day and take our leave.’
The society is to hold a mhelliah in October and a special lunch in the spring, the first for three years.
