Finlay Lewis Laing, aged 23, of Cavendish Place, Clapham, London, has been charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm.
The offence is alleged to have been committed on October 30 at Villiers Square in Douglas.
The banker was represented in court by advocate Jim Travers who asked for an adjournment until August 10, saying that Mr Laing had only been charged on July 12, so time was needed to review the case papers.
Bail was granted in the sum of £500 with conditions to live at his home address, and not to contact the complainant.