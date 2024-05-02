Long-serving Douglas firefighter Floyd Askin retired this week after 23 years of service.
A spokesperson for the Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service said: ‘Floyd first joined the Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service as a retained firefighter in 2001, before joining the wholetime service in 2002. He's been a big part of life at Douglas Fire Station ever since.
‘Earlier today we came together to say thank you and goodbye to an amazing firefighter.
‘It was also an opportunity to thank Floyd's family for supporting him through his career. Floyd will be very much missed by all of his colleagues and we wish him a very happy and healthy retirement.’