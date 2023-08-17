The weather forecast from the Met Office at Ronaldway Airport:
Fine and dry today, with long sunny spells. Mainly moderate easterly winds, these freshening around dusk, with the highest temperature a rather warm 21 Celsius.
Tonight will stay dry with fresh to strong easterly winds, then tomorrow rain will arrive during the morning, this possibly heavy with a risk of thunder.
A drier slot will then develop during the afternoon before heavy rain returns in the evening. Fresh to strong easterly winds, the maximum temperature 18 Celsius.
Outlook
Rain clearing around dawn on Saturday, leaving a mostly dry and bright weekend. Breezy on Saturday, less windy on Sunday.
Sunrise: 5:59am
Sunset: 8:45pm