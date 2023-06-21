Lottery cash is being earmarked for projects involving young people.
‘Empowering Young People’ is the theme for Manx Lottery Trust’s 2023 Community Awards thematic funding.
The trustees of Manx Lottery Trust are inviting applications from charities, not-for-profit and community organisations managing new or existing projects which aim to support young people under the age of 25 in overcoming certain challenges.
The trustees say that projects should meet one or more of three aims which are: assisting young people in acquiring practical and essential life skills; nurturing community collaboration by connecting young people with various support networks across the island; and improving the physical and mental wellbeing of young people across the Isle of Man.
Applicants are also encouraged to consider their environmental impact when designing their project by using more sustainable, environmentally friendly, or recycled materials where possible.
Stephen Turner, chairman of Manx Lottery Trust, said: ‘The trustees recognise that empowering individuals from a young age can have a transformative impact on their lives and the communities in which they live.
‘We hope that this year’s thematic funding provides youth-focused organisations and groups with the opportunity to launch and elevate initiatives that give our young people access to resources and opportunities they may not have had otherwise.
‘This could include support for educational opportunities such as skills and training programmes, collaborative projects with similar organisations, mental health services and other essential resources.
‘Overall, we hope this provides the island’s young people with a sense of community and belonging which creates a lasting positive impact on their physical and emotional wellbeing. By investing in the future of our young people, we can help to create a more rounded and just society for all.
‘We look forward to receiving applications from a wide range of organisations from across the community.’
To be considered for a Thematic Funding Award, applications must be submitted by Friday, July 28.
Grants will be available from between £2,501 and £150,000, and projects can last from one to three years.
More information on criteria and process can be found on the Manx Lottery Trust website at: www.mlt.org.im.