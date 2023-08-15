A grant has been awarded to North Ramsey Bowling Club to help with improvements to the Mooragh Park bowling green.
Awarded from Manx Lottery Trust, the £19,243 has allowed the club to buy equipment needed to maintain the facilities, including a mower and aerator.
Although the Mooragh Park bowling green is owned by Ramsey Commissioners, there is a lease agreement between the authority and the bowling club until 2029, which means it is the bowling club’s responsibility to maintain and renovate the green.
The club originally took on this role in 2021, following its membership numbers falling by 50% due to deterioration of the bowling surface.
Since then, members have invested a great deal of time to improve the condition of the green, and usage by members, other clubs and the general public continues to increase.
However, it became apparent that the greenkeeping equipment the club had inherited was beyond economical repair and needed replacing.
Gary Lenton, treasurer of the bowling club, said: ‘Despite spending a vast amount of our time in improving the green, we can only do so much without efficient equipment.
‘Neither we nor Ramsey Commissioners were able to cover the cost to purchase the two new pieces of equipment, which are both critical in the long-term maintenance of the green.
‘This Manx Lottery Trust grant is vital in ensuring our future as an established bowling club is secure, for which we are extremely grateful.’
Stephen Turner, chairman of Manx Lottery Trust, said: ‘We’re very happy to support North Ramsey Bowling Club with funding to purchase these important pieces of equipment, and we hope the facilities will continue to be enjoyed by members and the local community.’
This grant is from Manx Lottery Trust’s Community Awards Programme.
