Douglas Bridge Club has bought dealing machine assisted by a grant of £1,740 from Manx Lottery Trust.
The club, based on Glencrutchery Road, Douglas, was founded in 1956 and its members and visitors to play duplicate contract bridge.
Bridge is a recognised mind sport, a stimulating, challenging and exciting partnership game, based on judgement, logic, and deduction, appealing to people worldwide of all ages.
Douglas Bridge Club is funded solely by membership income, has some 65 members, and attracts both less experienced and advanced players. As well as its regular Tuesday and Thursday evening meetings the club also offers online sessions.
The Manx Lottery Trust funding helped in replacing an existing dealing machine.
Last year the club experienced problems with the old machine, and although steps were taken to counter these, it became clear it had a limited life and more problems lay ahead.
David Phillips, committee member, said: ‘We are very grateful to the Manx Lottery Trust for supporting us in this project.
‘The new machine works like a dream and should last the club for at least 20 years.
‘We were perhaps a little reluctant to apply for support but found the staff friendly, helpful, and professional, and are now very glad we did.
‘It is great that there is such an organisation on the island providing funding to improve the life of our community.
‘The machine is useful in many ways. As well as dealing the cards, a boon for those who might otherwise struggle, it enables a record to be kept of cards dealt, later updated for each pair’s results, which is then posted to our website, adding to the players’ interest, and helping them learn and improve their play.
‘The club actively supports bridge teaching, and the dealing machine can also be used to prepare set hands in order to facilitate this.
‘This is a real boost for the club, which has become a much-needed social base for many of its members.’
Stephen Turner, chairman of Manx Lottery Trust, said: ‘Douglas Bridge Club is a local institution that has bought together residents from across the island for nearly seven decades. The Trust is delighted to support the club with the purchase of a new dealing machine which will only serve to enhance the fun of the game.’
This grant is from the Manx Lottery Trust’s Smaller Grants Programme. Manx Lottery Trust has been delegated to distribute National Lottery money from The National Lottery Community Fund.