A local organisation which helps develop people’s digital skills has been awarded a grant from Manx Lottery Trust to buy equipment.
Isle of Man Code Club has received £18,384 from the trust’s community awards programme for the purchase of 16 laptops.
The Code Club guides and educates people of all ages with digital skills via a weekly drop-in session at the Eagle Lab in Douglas.
The charity has been taking part in CyberCenturion, a cyber defence competition established by the Air Force Association, since 2015.
The lottery trust says this ‘very demanding in terms of resources’.
To prepare for future competitions, Code Club plans to buy a bank of Windows laptops which will support participants in CyberCenturion.
Adam Drummond, assets manager of Isle of Man Code Club, said: ‘Students who take part in the competition can start from year 7 [aged 11] and continue through to year 13 [aged 17 and 18]. By the end of the programme, they can become highly skilled in cyber security which they can then carry with them in higher education or even employment.
‘In our first CyberCenturion, we began with just one team but have now expanded to over six teams this year, which is why the additional resources are needed more than ever.
‘We’re extremely grateful for this generous funding from Manx Lottery Trust and cannot wait to take on the next competition with our upgraded devices.’
Stephen Turner, chairman of Manx Lottery Trust, said: ‘Code Club is a supportive and educational organisation which brings young people together, equips them for the future and creates special long-term bonds. We wish them the best of luck in future competitions.’
This grant is from Manx Lottery Trust’s Community Awards Programme. Manx Lottery Trust has been delegated to distribute National Lottery money from the National Lottery Community Fund.