Lottery money to repair roof

Money from the lottery is being spent to repair a community hall in Ramsey.

A grant of £26,000 has been awarded to Maughold and South Ramsey Parish Church Council to fund a roof replacement for St Paul’s Hall on Market Street, Ramsey.

The community hub, which is used by many groups in the area, has been suffering from water damage.

Work on the building, which is in use for social and fundraising activities including art clubs, dancing, Brownies, and a community drama group, began at the start of February this year and will be completed before the end of the month.

Martin Barrow from the Parochial Church Council said: ‘The water ingress was causing a number of issues and if it had been left any longer we feared the damage may have become irreversible.

‘As the work has progressed, we have already seen the hall starting to dry out and the new insulation included in the project should also make the hall warmer and more economical to heat.

‘This funding is gratefully received and means we have replaced the roof before it is too late – a huge thank you Manx Lottery Trust.

‘We would also like to express our thanks to the contractor, Dave O’Sullivan and Co Ltd, for all their help and support in bringing this project to fruition.’