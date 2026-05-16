Tyson Fury’s daughter Venezuela has been sharing glimpses of her wedding preparations on social media ahead of her marriage on the Isle of Man.
The 16-year-old, who got engaged to boyfriend Noah Price during her birthday celebrations last September, posted a series of TikTok videos showing gifts, beauty preparations and behind-the-scenes moments before the ceremony.
The wedding is due to take place today (Saturday), with a ceremony at St John’s church followed by a reception at the Comis Hotel.
In one video, filmed in the Fury family kitchen, Venezuela could be seen opening what she described as a ‘Netflix wedding present’ while her mother Paris recorded the clip.
Inside was a large crystal vase, prompting Paris to say: ‘Oh, that’s lovely! Oh, it’s beautiful.’
Venezuela later joked while holding the gift: ‘Check me out!’
Paris replied: ‘That’s very gypsy-esque. That’s lovely.’
Other videos posted online showed Venezuela displaying her bridal nails and tan preparations while cameras filmed scenes for the family’s Netflix series At Home With The Furys.
Fans flooded the comments with messages ahead of the wedding, with many complimenting her appearance and wishing the couple well.
The teenager has previously revealed she plans to wear white Crocs during the celebrations in a bid to remain comfortable throughout the day.
According to reports in The Sun, the wedding has been designed with a more relaxed feel, with the family also purchasing flip-flops for guests whose feet may become sore during the celebrations.
Venezuela and Noah, who are both from Traveller backgrounds, announced their engagement last year.
Former heavyweight world champion boxer Tyson Fury and his family relocated to the Isle of Man last year.