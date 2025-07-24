A piece of Manx railway history was brought back to life this week as a fully restored steam engine was unveiled during the ongoing Manx Heritage Transport Festival.
Engine number 9, Douglas, was officially revealed on Wednesday evening following a three-year cosmetic restoration by volunteers from the Steam Railway Supporters’ Association.
The locomotive, which had sat for decades as a rusting shell, now stands proudly restored thanks to the dedicated efforts of a team led by James Maddrell, Steam Railway Charge at Isle of Man Railways.
The unveiling was carried out by Infrastructure Minister Michelle Haywood MHK, alongside Head of Railways Andrew Cowie, Association Chairman William Cubbon, and Mr Maddrell himself.
The event also marked the first public showing of the newly refurbished ‘Royal Saloon’ carriage F.36, a luxuriously appointed vehicle that has been on display at the railway museum for many years.
It’s now intended to be used on special occasions, potentially including future royal visits.
The restoration marks a highlight of the six-day Manx Heritage Transport Festival, which runs until Sunday, July 27.
This year’s festival is particularly special, as it celebrates the 130th anniversary of the Snaefell Mountain Railway, first opened in 1895 to carry passengers to the island’s highest point.
The programme includes a packed schedule of events across the island’s heritage railways and tramways, many of which are among the oldest of their kind still in operation.
Lottie Watterson, Hospitality and Events Executive Officer, said: ‘We are all thrilled to see hundreds of new customers and families enjoying the 6-day festival as well as our regular enthusiast friends this year.
‘The wealth of knowledge and passion for the IOMR by our volunteer bodies across the four railways is truly inspiring and the team at Isle of Man Railways and Bus Vannin have worked very hard to support the festival.’