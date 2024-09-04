The event, organised by members of Looky’s Aid, started at a variety of points between Peel and Douglas on Sunday.
The much-loved University of Liverpool graduate from St Mark’s had been playing football just days before his untimely passing.
Looky’s Aid aims to provide opportunities for young people facing adversity, reflecting the ‘inspirational’ character of Lucas, who was known for his kindness and commitment to helping others.
Sunday’s relay challenged runners to take on one of a number of race distances, including a full marathon, half marathon, 15K, 10K, and 5K.
Organisers say the format was picked to allowing participants of all abilities to get involved in the event and contribute to the cause.
Only Euan Wylie, a close friend of Lucas, ran the full marathon length during the relay after setting-off from Fenella Beach in Peel.
On Peel Road, he was joined by Ella Webster, another friend of Lucas, and as they made their way back towards Peel, more of Lucas’s pals from school and local sports clubs.
Lucas’s father Brett Martin also joined-in to complete the relay.
The marathon finished at St John’s Football Club, where participants, supporters, and members of the community gathered to celebrate the day’s achievements and remember Lucas.
A number of participants took on the shorter distances of the relay and played a significant role in the day’s success.
Patrick Douglas and Patrick McCord ran in the 15K category, while Alex Kneen, Angus Wheeler, Brett Martin, Izzy Dunn, Luca Simmons, Matthew Holt, and Rufus Parry competed in the 10K.
Meanwhile, Cameron Caldwell, Elina Keig, Gabriel Kay, and Louis Peake tackled the 5K distance, each putting their best foot forward in memory of Lucas.
The relay was the latest in a long line of events organised by Looky’s Aid to raise funds for the charity.
‘The came up with the idea and put in a lot of time and effort to organise it.
‘I’m sure everyone involved can attest that they did an amazing job!’