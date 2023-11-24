The family of a Manx resident who died in September after contracting meningitis have set up a charity in his name.
Lucas Martin, who has been described as an ‘amazing man’ and a ‘friend to so many’, died at the age of just 21 in September this year.
Lucas, from St Mark’s, contracted meningitis but prior to his passing had signed up to become and organ donor, and had actively encouraged his best friends to do the same.
Affectionately nicknamed Looky by his family, the new charity ‘Looky’s Aid’ aims to help give opportunities to young people facing adversity.
Lucas was well known for his sporting prowess, previously captaining the King William’s College rugby team as well as the Isle of Man’s junior football side for a number of years.
He was also captain of his boyhood football club, Marown AFC, who will be involved in a charity football match next month as part of the launch of the new charity.
Looky’s Soccer Aid will see an Isle of Man select XI take on a Marown select XI on Tuesday, December 12 at The Bowl, with many of Lucas’s friends and former teammates making up the sides.
The island side will be managed by Michael Fitzmaurice, Lucas’s manager at Douglas Royals, and the Marown outfit will be taken by current St John’s manager Ian McGowan who coached Lucas for years in the Crosby based junior set up.
Brett Martin, father of Lucas, explained the main purpose of the charity which has been set up in the spirit of resilience and remembrance.
He said: ‘The primary objective of the charity will be to help young people facing adversity through poverty, disability or other challenges that may negatively impact their prospects in life.
‘We plan to work with schools and other youth organisations to identify children needing help, and to provide early interventions with funding for additional educational, pastoral, and recreational support to ensure they unlock their personal potential.
‘Lucas was truly a force of nature. He brought enthusiasm and determination to everything he did, and positivity and inspiration to everyone he met. His moral compass was set to true north, and it would be a fitting legacy if his charity sets other young people on that same course.’
Michael Fitzmaurice, current manager of Douglas Royal and organiser of the charity football match, told Isle of Man Today that the move to set-up the charity was necessary to keep Lucas Martin’s legacy alive.
He said: ‘It just felt like the right thing to do, Lucas was the captain and leader of both Marown and the Centre of Excellence junior football teams and myself and the players all want to do this for him, his family and of course to help his fantastic charity Looky’s Aid.’
To get the charity really up and running, Lucas’s best friend Charles Kenny completed the Oulton Park Marathon in memory of him, and raised a staggering £6300 for the cause.
Brett expressed how thankful he was to Charles, adding that it is ‘a wonderful way to commemorate a very special friendship’.
This money is going towards a memorial garden where his friends and family members can go for some quiet time to remember and talk about the memories they shared with Looky.
The process of sorting the garden is still in the works, with volunteers eyeying up various different sites on island, but the money raised by Charles, and any other generous donations, will be funding the landscaping, construction, various plants and a memorial bench.
Both the game and the charity are still looking for further donations of any amount.
They’re also on the lookout for a sponsor for the event. Those interested in donating or sponsoring can find out more information at www.lookys-aid.org or on their Facebook page - Looky’s Aid.