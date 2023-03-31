An eight-year-old with juvenile arthritis has raised more than £800 for charity.
Luke Cain walked up Peel Hill to Corrin’s Folly, a feat that seemed impossible to him and his family following his diagnosis in January 2020.
Mum Claira Cain is taking on the UK 3 Peaks challenge this year to raise money for Alder Hey Children’s Hospital after all the ‘incredible work’ it has done for her son.
Luke said he wanted to help with fundraising so took on a challenge of his own.
‘Alder Hey are really kind and caring for me and I wanted to do something kind for them,’ Luke said. ‘I did this because they are always looking after me, because my mum was doing her walk I wanted to do something as well.’
When asked how his walk, which he did on Sunday, went, he said: ‘Really good. All my friends and cousins were supporting me and it was a really sunny day. All my friends were so kind.’
happy
Luke added that it felt ‘good’ to finish the walk and that he was happy to have raised so much money.
‘Everyone said well done to me, so I was really happy,’ Luke said. ‘Then we all got ice cream!’
Claira explained why the route for the walk is so sentimental, saying: ‘The views of Peel are amazing but it’s uphill all the way. In late 2019, Luke struggled on the five minute walk to school, he was limping a lot of the time.
‘In March 2021, he walked up Peel Hill to Corrin’s Folly with me for the first time and he literally ran the last hundred metres.
‘It was an emotional day and it felt like a turning point.
‘You wouldn’t know he has arthritis most of the time now – he plays football, swims and he’s playing tennis for the Manx Youth Games.’
Claira still has her own challenge to take on later this year with the 3 Peaks.
Asked why she took this on, she said: ‘Luke was diagnosed with juvenile arthritis in 2020 and has been a patient at Alder Hey ever since. They have been so supportive and go above and beyond for us.
‘At an appointment last year I spotted a poster advertising the event so I signed up straight away as I would love to give something back.
‘I roped in my friend Corrina who lives in North Wales. We met when we were pregnant with Luke and her son Efan, who are great friends.
‘I know so many families in the island who have benefitted from the care they receive at Alder Hey. It’s a cause that will be close to many people’s hearts.’
Claira has been out training since she signed up in January, with friends and a number of walking groups in the island.
‘It’s been wonderful walking further afield than I usually would, seeing the island and meeting new people,’ she said.
‘I’m heading to Wales to do some hiking with Corrina in a few weeks and I even convinced my husband to celebrate our wedding anniversary in the Peak District so that I could get a training walk in!’
Claira added: ‘I never intended to rope Luke in but he kept asking if he could do the challenge with me.
‘Unfortunately, eight-year-olds aren’t allowed to do the 3 Peaks, so we agreed that he could do his own walk, and Peel Hill was the obvious choice.
‘Luke did his walk with some of his cousins and friends from Peel Football Club.
‘I’m so proud of him. He has spent a lot of his life in pain but he’s always been such a lovely boy and he’s lucky to have lots of lovely friends and family too.’
She thanked everyone who has donated so far.
Claira said: ‘So far myself and Corrina have raised nearly £2,000 and Luke and his friends have raised a further £800 with more to come!
‘We would like to say a massive thank you to everyone who has sponsored me, Luke, his friends and family so far.’
To donate, go to JustGiving and find Claira’s page by searching her name and ‘Claira and Coco - 3 Peaks Challenge for Alder Hey’.