An application for a new knitwear company to be located in Ronaldsway Industrial Estate was recently discussed at a Malew Commissioners general meeting.
The Albion Knitting Company, which is currently based in London, will officially move to the Isle of Man in December and has been renamed the ‘Albion Knitting Company IoM Ltd’.
The planning application would see the company use the site of the former southern sorting office, Barrule House, while there has also been a request from the government to include active travel routes and accessibility plans due to the number of parking spaces in the proposal.
At the meeting, commissioners were told that the business is hoping to move into the warehouse at some point next year.