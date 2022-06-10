Magazine writer says we should celebrate the TT as a retro standout
Friday 10th June 2022 8:43 am
The TT Grandstand on Glencrutchery Road in Douglas - (Isle of Man Newspapers )
The TT races feature in an article in the Spectator news magazine.
Writer Neil Clark says: ‘For all the tragedy, I believe that banning the world’s most dangerous speedfest would be wrong. Instead of proscribing the TT, we ought to be celebrating it for the gloriously retro standout that it is.’
