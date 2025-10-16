The Isle of Man Post Office has confirmed that mail services to Canada have now resumed following recent strike action in the country.
Deliveries to Canada were suspended at the end of last month due to a national strike by Canada Post workers.
The service has since moved to rotating strikes, allowing mail to be accepted again, though some local disruption may continue in certain areas.
The Post Office has warned that longer delivery times are likely while Canada Post clears its backlog.
A spokesperson said: ‘Some delays are still expected while Canada Post clears their backlog and manages local strike action.’
Island residents can once again send letters and parcels to Canada, and further updates will be shared via the Post Office’s online Service Updates page.