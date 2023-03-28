People in an area in the south of the island may have no water or low pressure after a main burst.
It happened on Truggan Road, near to Glendown Farm, close to Port St Mary.
Manx Utilities says engineers are on their way to repair.
People in an area in the south of the island may have no water or low pressure after a main burst.
It happened on Truggan Road, near to Glendown Farm, close to Port St Mary.
Manx Utilities says engineers are on their way to repair.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |