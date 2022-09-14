Mainly dry and cloudy

Wednesday 14th September 2022 5:59 am
The weather forecast by David Britton of the Met Office:

Mainly dry today with variable amounts of cloud but tending to be rather cloudy. Moderate locally fresh north-northwest wind and a top temperature of 17°C.

Outlook

Mainly dry and breezy again on Thursday and Friday with variable cloud but bright or sunny intervals at times. Temperatures again around 17°C.

Remaining fairly settled into the weekend with light winds.

Sunrise: 6:49am Today Sunset: 7:38pm Today

