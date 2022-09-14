Mainly dry and cloudy
Wednesday 14th September 2022 5:59 am
Share
(Isle of Man Government )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
The weather forecast by David Britton of the Met Office:
Mainly dry today with variable amounts of cloud but tending to be rather cloudy. Moderate locally fresh north-northwest wind and a top temperature of 17°C.
Outlook
Mainly dry and breezy again on Thursday and Friday with variable cloud but bright or sunny intervals at times. Temperatures again around 17°C.
Remaining fairly settled into the weekend with light winds.
Sunrise: 6:49am Today Sunset: 7:38pm Today
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |