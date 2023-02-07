The weather forecast from the Met Office:
Mainly dry with variable amounts of cloud as well as the risk of a few outbreaks of light rain or drizzle, mainly over the hills. Light to moderate southwest wind and a maximum temperature of 10°C.
Drier and brighter tomorrow with variable cloud but windy with a fresh to strong southwest wind and a top temperature of 9°C. Outbreaks of rain arriving through the evening and clearing overnight into Thursday.
Sunrise: 7:56am
Sunset: 5:11pm
Outlook
Dry with sunny spells on Thursday and then cloud tending to increase later in the day or overnight. Moderate to fresh west-southwest wind and highest temperature 8°C.