Mainly dry with sunny intervals
Thursday 15th September 2022 5:56 am
Snaefell at 6.55am (Isle of Man Government webcam )
The weather forecast by Stuart Davison of the Met Office:
Mainly dry with sunny intervals. Small risk of a shower this afternoon or evening mainly affecting the south of the island. Moderate to fresh north-northwest wind and a maximum temperature of 17°C.
Still the risk of the odd shower in the south tomorrow morning, otherwise sunny spells. Fresh locally strong north or northwest wind decreasing in the afternoon. Top temperature 15°C.
Outlook
On Saturday generally dry and largely cloudy with the possibility of bright or sunny intervals developing at times. Mainly moderate north-northwest wind and temperatures again around 15°C.
Sunrise: 6:51am Today
Sunset: 7:36pm Today
