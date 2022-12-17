The Met Office's yellow weather warning for ice remains in force until midday.
The forecast:
There is a risk of a few icy patches in well-sheltered spots or over higher ground at first today, otherwise it will be mainly dry with bright and sunny spells developing. The fresh west to southwest wind will ease during the day, with highs of around 7°C.
Turning rather cloudy this evening with a few wintry showers developing and affecting the island for a time tonight, as the wind turns to the southeast and become strong.
Sunrise: 8:33am Today Sunset: 3:56pm Today
Outlook
Outbreaks of rain will arrive Sunday morning, falling as sleet or snow over the hills initially before readily turning back to rain during the afternoon.#
A windy day with the southeast wind increasing strong to gale force, but gradually turning milder with temperatures for much of the day around 5 or 6°C, but quickly rising to 11 or 12°C during the evening.
Remaining unsettled on Monday and cloudy with spells of rain, but much milder than of late with top temperature around 12 or 13°C. Still windy with a strong to gale force south to southwest wind.