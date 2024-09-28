Sunday’s Manannan sailing to Liverpool has been brought forward by nearly six hours due to the weather.
The Manxman sailings to and from Heysham are also at risk of being cancelled due to strong winds.
The Steam Packet Company has made changes to tomorrow's Manannan sailings with gusts of between 40-50mph expected.
The vessel’s 3pm departure to Liverpool will now leave Douglas at 9.15am, while the return crossing at 7.15pm has been brought forward to 1.15pm.
There is further bad news for travellers at the Steam Packet is also warning the 8.45am Manxman service to Heysham, and the return trip at 2.15pm could be disrupted or cancelled as a result of the conditions. A final decision will be made by 7am on Sunday.