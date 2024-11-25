The Sight Matters VIP store in Strand Street has already ceased taking new donations and has announced it will close on December 21.
The store has been around for almost a decade and, as well as raising vital funds for the charity, it also helped raise awareness of the challenges faced by those with sight loss on the island.
Posting on its website, the charity said: ‘The VIP Store has been more than just a shop — it has been a hub of support and connection, while providing a place for people to find pre-loved treasures and unique items.
‘Most importantly, it has helped spread awareness of the challenges faced by those living with sight loss on our island.
‘Despite our best efforts, the rising costs of running the store mean it is no longer sustainable to continue its operation.
‘We are incredibly grateful to everyone who has supported the VIP Store over the years. To our volunteers and staff, your hard work and dedication have been the heartbeat of the shop, and we cannot thank you enough for your time, commitment, and passion.
‘To our loyal customers, thank you for choosing to shop with us and for your generosity in donating items.’
Despite the store’s closure, Sight Matters says it ‘remains committed to its mission of empowering and supporting individuals living with sight loss on the Isle of Man’.
The charity says it is exploring other opportunities to fundraise and engage with the community.
Cathryn Bradley CEO of Sight Matters, added: ‘The decision to close the VIP Store has been an incredibly difficult one, but rising costs have left us with no other option.
‘We are deeply grateful to everyone who has supported the shop over the years. In particular, the volunteers and staff who made it all possible.
‘While this chapter is coming to an end, our commitment to supporting people living with sight loss remains as strong as ever.’