A major resurfacing project on the A1 undertaken by the Department of Infrastructure (DoI) has been completed, and the road is now fully open.
The DoI announced today that Braddan Bridge is now completely open as of 4pm today (Tuesday 30).
The extensive work started on January 10, and has seen the junction with Braddan Road to the junction with Saddle Road being resurfaced, with the route shut and made one way for large periods of January.
It was carried out in stages to limit the congestion, with a weekday set up seeing the route made one way in the direction from Peel, and the weekend setup seeing the road completely closed. The final section of resurfacing work took place last Friday, and line markings were finalised yesterday and today to allow the busy road to open on time.
With the route now completely open, the DoI said it would like to 'thank everyone for their patience whilst carriageway improvement works were underway'.