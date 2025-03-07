A multi-million-pound refurbishment project aimed at enhancing Shaws Brow car park in the heart of Douglas is set to commence next week.
The essential maintenance work, which will begin on Monday (March 10), is part of a £1.6 million investment by Douglas City Council to improve safety, enhance user experience, and extend the facility’s lifespan.
The project is expected to be completed by late January 2026.
A phased programme spanning 45 weeks will see a range of remedial works carried out, including cladding and roof replacements, structural brickwork repairs, measures to prevent water ingress, lighting upgrades, and the replacement of timber doors with secure steel door sets.
Douglas City Council has described the initiative as a ‘significant infrastructure investment’.
Councillor Devon Watson, Chair of the Housing and Property Committee, assured the public that disruptions at the 692-space facility would be kept to a minimum.
He said: ‘Shaws Brow car park is an extremely important site used extensively by both those who work in Douglas and shoppers.
‘Given that this car parking infrastructure is so essential for many people, we need to make sure it meets customer expectations.
‘Naturally, work of this scale will affect a number of spaces at any one time and cause some temporary inconvenience but we will carry it out in a phased manner and provide regular updates on restrictions affecting car park users and the public.
‘We believe any potential short-term disruption will be outweighed by the long-term benefits of the project.
‘These essential maintenance works are designed to ensure a safe and welcoming environment now and well into the future.
‘We are ensuring that our infrastructure can support the city’s ongoing regeneration.’
Initial work will commence on the Barrack Street elevation, resulting in temporary pavement closures and parking suspensions.
The council has advised motorists and pedestrians to remain aware of any updates as the project progresses.