Resurfacing work on one of the island's busiest roads is to be paused this weekend due to the temperature and weather.
Braddan Bridge is currently undergoing extensive resurfacing work over the course of January, with the route shut and made one way for large periods of January.
Throughout the week the route is made one way in the direction from Peel, whereas on the weekend it's shut.
However the Department of Infrastructure (DoI0 has confirmed Braddan Bridge won't be closing this weekend (Saturday, 20 and Sunday, 21 January) due to the ground temperature currently as well as the predicted forecast not being ideal for laying asphalt.
Instead, the one way system that is currently in place midweek will apply over the upcoming weekend.
The DoI said: 'It had been planned to lay asphalt at Braddan Bridge today (Friday 19 January) as the weather forecast was significantly better than earlier this week.
'Our paving engineer has inspected the site, and the ground temperature is still hovering at about zero, even though the ambient temperature is several degrees higher.
'To lay asphalt in these circumstances would risk early failure of the new surface.
'Works have had to be paused on site until the start of next week.
'As this is the case, the one way system that is currently in place will continue over the weekend and there will not be a weekend closure of Braddan Bridge on the A1 Peel Road this weekend (Saturday 20 and Sunday 21 January).'