A major road in Douglas has now reopened following a two-vehicle collision which caused temporary disruption earlier today.
Only minor injuries were sustained during the crash.
Earlier today (Wednesday) the Isle of Man Constabulary confirmed that Richmond Hill, between Fort North Roundabout and Mount Murray Back Road, was closed.
It was shut for around two hours due to the incident.
To help ease congestion during the closure, officers put temporary measures in place, including restricting access to Ballacutchel Road (Mount Murray Back Road) from the Braaid side.
This meant traffic could only travel one way — from Santon towards Braaid — at the top of Richmond Hill.
A spokesperson added: ‘Thank you for your co-operation and patience and a special thanks to all those who stopped at the scene and helped.”
The collision involved two vehicles, with police confirming there were only minor injuries reported.
No witness appeal has been issued, and officers thanked the public for their assistance during the incident.