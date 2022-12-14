This year with all the pressures on farmers and growers please don’t forget the wonderful range of Manx products you can buy.
You will be supporting them and having a tasty Christmas at the same time.
And, if you want to choose from a wide range of local products, all together in one place, Robinson’s Fresh Foods at Ballapaddag has probably the biggest selection on the island.
Starting with the basics there is a wide range of fresh Manx seasonal veggies, including potatoes, parsnips, carrots and cabbages from local growers including Allanson’s in Ramsey and lots of fresh herbs from Staarvey Farm.
There are free range Manx eggs from a number of local suppliers, and bread and pastries from Ross and Noa Bakeries, with, new for this year, Noa Stollen.
Then there’s the range of Dairy Shed yogurts, home produced from Ayrshire cows on a family farm in Andreas. Their Gingerbread flavour is a real taste of Christmas and wonderful with mince pies.
If it’s Christmas there has to be cheese of course and Robinson’s has a whole range of Isle of Man Creamery cheeses including their limited edition, wax-wrapped Mature Cheddar with Balsamic Onion, which is seriously good and great for a cheeseboard.
There are pies from Morgan’s Pies, which is based on South Quay, Douglas. They make a wide range of pies for home and office celebrations, including a special Christmas pie and vegetarian and vegan options.
Then there’s the Fish Market at Robinson’s: obviously not all the fish they sell is caught in Manx waters but it is sustainability sourced from fishermen mostly in the UK, including Cornwall, and delivered fresh. And the lobster, scallops and queenies will all be Manx of course.
And just to finish off, for a little treat at the end of a meal, try one of Angelica Belle’s lovely little lemony amaretti cookies, made in a cottage kitchen in Port St Mary.