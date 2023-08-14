The police have arrested a male on suspicion of arson following a fire at a property in Douglas on Friday.
The male has been subsequently bailed while further enquiries are being conducted.
A fire ripped through the empty house, with the fire service suspecting the fire to be deliberate on arrival, and that it had been burning for at least an hour prior to the multi agency response.
The police are appealing for anyone who was in the area and may be able to help with the investigation.
A police spokesperson said: ‘As police and the fire service continue to investigate the fire at Africa House, Douglas, we are putting out a further appeal for anyone who was either in the area at the time or anyone with any information that may assist.
‘We are also appealing for any dash cam or ring doorbell footage that may have captured any person(s) within the area at the material time.
‘The property remains in a dangerous condition so we again are strongly urging the public not to enter the grounds of the property or the property itself.
‘If anyone has any information at all, they are asked to contact CID at police headquarters or alternatively. You can also provide information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.’