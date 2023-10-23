A 56-year-old man who was thrown out of Jaks pub has been fined £900 for disorderly behaviour on a licensed premises.
Scott Ellison fought with another customer inside and outside the bar.
Magistrates also ordered him to pay £125 prosecution costs.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that police were called to the Loch Promenade night spot in Douglas on September 3, at 1.55am.
Door staff said that Ellison had been in an altercation with another man and they had both been removed from the bar, but it had then continued outside.
Officers spoke to Ellison, who was said to have blood on his knuckles and was described as intoxicated.
Police viewed CCTV footage from the bar which showed Ellison putting his arm around the other male’s neck and throwing him to the floor, which then sparked a melee as security staff intervened.
The duo were taken outside where Ellison threw a punch at the man.
The court heard that Ellison, who lives at Thorny Road in Douglas, has no previous convictions.
Defence advocate Peter Taylor said: ‘Mr Ellison loses his good character. He fully co-operated with the police.
‘There was aggression from the other man but Mr Ellison regrets not walking away. He made one mistake, a licensing ban would be harsh.’
Magistrates chair David Christian told Ellison: ‘We are more used to seeing this type of behaviour from young people in the community.’
He will pay the fine and costs at a rate of £300 per month.