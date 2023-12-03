Kevin Bowman admitted the offence and was also ordered to pay £50 prosecution costs.
Prosecuting advocate James Robinson told the court that Bowman was at Marksies on August 19, at 11am.
Staff saw him standing in the children’s section but holding three adult T-shirts and carrying a bag.
He was then seen again shortly later without the T-shirts in his hand.
Bowman left the store and was then seen sitting on a bench outside 1886 bar and grill, with a T-shirt in his hand.
Staff approached him and asked him if he had a receipt and he said that he didn’t.
CCTV footage was viewed and confirmed that he had left without paying for the items, which were valued at £70.
He told police that he had the means to pay but had chosen not to, saying it was a stupid decision.
Defence advocate Paul Glover asked for credit to be given for the guilty plea and his client’s co-operation with shop staff.
Mr Glover said that Bowman had no significant previous convictions but did have a conditional discharge in 2020 for a theft.
The advocate said that the T-shirts had been recovered so there had been no loss to Marks and Spencer.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood ordered the defendant to pay the fine and costs at a rate of £10 per week.