A 58-year-old man has been accused of animal cruelty after he allegedly abandoned his dog in a property after he left the island.
The dog had to be subsequently put to sleep as it is alleged that David Neil Savage, lastly of Ellersie, Crosby, made no arrangements for the pet to be cared for after he departed.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that police have so far been unable to locate Mr Savage to serve a summons on him.
He is thought to be now residing at Cranmer Street, Long Eaton in Derbyshire.
He is charged with causing unnecessary suffering to an animal.
The offence is alleged to have been committed on October 29 last year.
A new summons with a rescheduled court date will be issued once an address for the defendant can be confirmed.