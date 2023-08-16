Curtis Phillips, aged 27, of Ballacorlett Beg, Kirk Michael, has appeared in court charged with assault causing grievous bodily harm.
The offence is alleged to have been committed outside the Marine Hotel in Peel on April 7.
He was represented in court by duty advocate Paul Glover who asked for an adjournment until August 24, saying that Mr Phillips wanted time to instruct advocate Sara-Jayne Dodge.
Bail continues in the sum of £500 with conditions to live at his home address, not to contact the complainant or witnesses, and not to leave the island.