Timothy Ian Moulton, aged 41, of Alfred Street, Weston Super Mare, has appeared in court via video link from the prison.
He is charged with two counts of sending offensive, indecent, or menacing messages.
The offence is alleged to have been committed between July 15 and July 19.
Mr Moulton is accused of engaging in a sexual conversation with someone from a child protection agency who was posing as a 14-year-old online.
He was visiting his brother on the island at the time.
Defence advocate James Peterson asked for an adjournment until September 21, saying that his client was being assessed in relation to his capacity to enter pleas.
No bail application was made and he is remanded in custody.