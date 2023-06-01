Philip Davidson, aged 34, of Kensington Avenue, Douglas, has been committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
He has previously denied possessing 265 indecent images of children.
The images have been categorised using the Copine scale which assesses their severity from one to five, with five being most severe.
It is alleged that 251 are at level one, four at level two, two at level three, eight at level four, and none at level five.
He was represented in court by advocate Paul Glover and will appear at the higher court on a date to be set.
Bail continues in the sum of £500 with conditions to live at his home address and not to leave the island without court permission.