John Anthony Williams, aged 38, of Cullyn Avenue, Douglas, has been charged with sending an offensive, indecent, or menacing message.
The offence is alleged to have been committed on June 30.
He was represented in court by duty advocate Jane Gray who asked for an adjournment until August 17, to allow time for Mr Williams to instruct an advocate.
Bail was granted in the sum of £500 with conditions not to contact the Manx Industrial Relations Service, not to attend any property belonging to or operated by Manx Care unless for an appointment or emergency, and not to contact witnesses.