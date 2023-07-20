Rhys Daniel Hurst, aged 23, of Brookhill Road, Ramsey, has been charged with theft.
The offence is alleged to have been committed between January 15 and May 18, and involve an allegation of theft of an Iphone 13 and an Apple watch, with a total value of £958, from Currys.
He was represented in court by advocate Darren Taubitz, who asked for an adjournment until August 10.
Bail was granted in the sum of £500 with conditions to live at his home address, not to contact witnesses, and not to leave the island without court consent.