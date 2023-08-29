Shaun David Bignall, aged 34, of Mooragh Promenade, Ramsey, has appeared in court via video link from the prison.
He is charged with property damage.
The offence is alleged to have been committed on August 1 and involve Mr Bignall allegedly throwing a brick through a window of Ramsey police station.
He was represented in court by advocate Deborah Myerscough, who asked for an adjournment until September 21, saying that a doctor’s report was awaited.
Bail was granted in the sum of £500 with a curfew between 10pm and 7am.