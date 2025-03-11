A 61-year-old Ramsey man has admitted failing to declare a pension which led to him being overpaid nearly £30,000 in benefits.
John Alan East appeared before magistrates on Thursday, March 6, pleading guilty to three counts of benefit fraud, committed over six years.
He will be sentenced on April 17 in summary court after a probation report has been prepared.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that East, who lives at Tower Road, had been receiving income support since 2014.
However, in September 2024, the Department of Health and Social Care became aware that he was receiving a pension which he had not declared.
Mr Swain said that East had received a lump sum of £24,000 and regular monthly payments afterwards.
He was said to have failed to declare a change of circumstances on 308 occasions.
This had led to an overpayment in benefits of £29,597.
The prosecutor submitted that the case was suitable to be sentenced in summary court.
The defendant was represented in court by advocate Victoria Watterson, who agreed that the lower court was suitable for sentencing.
Ms Watterson asked for a probation report to be prepared before sentencing, and said that a psychiatric report may also be requested.
Magistrates accepted jurisdiction and granted bail in the sum of £500, with conditions that East reside at his home address, and not leave the island without court consent.