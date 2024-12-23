A man who damaged a hotel room and was caught with class C drugs has been sentenced to 28 days in jail.
Jamie Christopher Hall admitted property damage, possessing clenbuterol, and two counts of possessing pregabalin.
The 33-year-old has already served the 28 days while on remand, but has been recalled to the prison in relation to a previous sentence.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that, on September 8, Hall had been arrested in relation to a different matter, but when searched, police found a blister pack of the class C drug pregabalin.
He told police he had picked up a prescription for an ex-partner, but she denied that he had been given permission.
On November 15, Hall was staying at the Sefton Hotel in Douglas, when damage was caused to the Hillary Suite.
A hole had been made in the wall and wardrobe doors were pulled off their connecting rails.
Hall said that the door handle had caused the hole, when the door had been opened too fast.
The hotel manager said that the damage caused was valued at £1,000.
When he was arrested, police found two packets of pregabalin in his holdall, as well as a small tub of the class C drug clenbuterol, which is said to be used by bodybuilders.
Defence advocate Paul Rodgers said that his client had been recalled to prison since November 19, and was now not due to be released until August 2025, but intended to challenge the recall.
Mr Rodgers said that Hall, who lives at Cronk Grianagh in Douglas, had since been prescribed pregabalin, and had been prescribed it in the past.
The advocate said that his client was interested in bodybuilding, which was why he had the clenbuterol, and that he had not known it was an illegal drug.
Mr Rodgers said that the estimate of £1,000 for the damage was excessive.
High Bailiff James Brooks sentenced Hall to 14 days’ custody for the property damage, and seven days for each of the pregabalin offences, all to run consecutively.
He was also sentenced to seven days for the clenbuterol offence, but to run concurrently.
The Deputy High Bailiff also awarded compensation of £200 to the Sefton Hotel.