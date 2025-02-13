A 20-year-old from Willaston has admitted being involved in laundering thousands of pounds of criminal cash.
Tobias Andrew McKee received the money into a Revolut account, with it then being paid on to third parties.
He appeared at Douglas Courthouse on Tuesday, February 11, and entered guilty pleas to acquiring criminal property and entering into a criminal arrangement.
The offences were committed between October 2022 and July 2023, when McKee was 18.
The court heard that the defendant had acquired credit balances totalling £33,663 via the Revolut account, knowing that the money related to criminal conduct.
Revolut is a digital alternative to traditional banking.
He then allowed the balances to be transferred to various third parties.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon submitted that the case was too serious to be sentenced in summary court, and should be committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
McKee, who lives at Keppel Road, was represented in court by advocate Kaitlyn Shimmin, who argued that the case could remain in summary jurisdiction to be dealt with.
Ms Shimmin said that her client had no relevant previous convictions, and had only been 18 when he committed the offences, which were now some time ago.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood declined summary court jurisdiction, saying that she had taken into account that the offences had taken place over a long period of time.
McKee will make his first appearance at the Court of General Gaol Delivery on February 21.
Bail continues.